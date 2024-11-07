‘Match-fixing’ remark: DKS lambasts Ashoka

HUBBALLI: State Congress chief and DyCM DK Shivakumar on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka for his alleged match-fixing remark between the Lokayukta and CM Siddaramaiah in the probe into the alleged scam in MUDA. Hitting back at Ashoka, Shivakumar said that the BJP leader’s remark was an insult to the judiciary and the Lokayukta, a constitutional post.

“Ashok should not have spoken against the judiciary in this manner. He himself occupies a constitutional position and yet spoke lightly about another constitutional post. This is condemnable. The Lokayukta should take action against Ashoka,” Shivakumar said.

On the alleged suicide of a government employee blaming the PA of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Shivakumar said, “Such allegations are common during polls. Authorities will conduct an investigation. Whether it is a minister’s associate, you, me, or anyone walking on the street, legal action will be taken against them as per law.”