No HC relief for developers for cheating home buyers

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court refused to quash criminal proceedings initiated against the partners of Unishire Homes LLP and proprietor of SA Enterprises, based on a complaint filed by home buyers for cheating them, by selling apartments to third parties at Thanisandra in the city. The company had collected about 90-95 per cent of the total sale consideration 11 years ago from home buyers, after signing agreements with them.

“Prima facie the accused have played fraud on the home buyers, who are now left high and dry without the money they invested long ago and without their apartment, which they were hoping to have as a dream home. The fraud of the petitioners has crushed the dreams of poor home buyers. The developers cannot play with their lives, except in circumstances where there is a clear breach of contract or a particular home buyer has an axe to grind against the developers,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, rejecting the petitions filed by the accused.