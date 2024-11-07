Waqf Amendment Bill: JPC chairman Jagadmabika Pal visits Karnataka's Hubballi

Hubballi: Amidst controversy over the Waqf Board issuing notices to farmers and others to clear encroachment, the BJP staging a protest, and the State government’s reservation to his visit, Jagadmabika Pal, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Wakf Amendment Bill, 2024, met with aggrieved people in Hubballi on Thursday.

Pal has blamed the State Administration for the entire controversy over whether agricultural lands, mutts (religious institutions), and temple lands can be converted into Waqf property. He, however, assured the delegations he met that their concerns would be reflected in the report to be submitted by the JPC to the Lok Sabha speaker.

Against the backdrop of the farmers, heads of religious places and Mutts from the various parts the region expressing concern over the change in ownership as Waqf without coming to their notice, JPC member Tejaswai Surja had pressed Pal to visit the State to understand the ground realities. However, the State government opposed his visit to the State and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khad termed his visit itself illegal.

Despite these developments, Pal went ahead with the visit and received representations from around 70 delegations, including Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad. At the same time, MP Govind Karjol-headed fact-finding committee, constituted by the State BJP, to understand the severity of the issue, also submitted its report to the JPC chairman. The delegations also urged the chairman to find remedial measures for their problem in the committee report.