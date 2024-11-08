HYDRAA chief learns a trick or two from Bengaluru’s lake revival strategy

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s resilient approach in mitigation of floods and restoration of lakes like Jakkur and Yelahanka impressed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner A V Ranganath.

Ranganath, who has cracked down hard on the land mafia and encroachers in Hyderabad by demolishing structures on lakes and drains, visited the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitor Centre (KSNDMC) on Thursday and sought details of flood mitigation plans as well as restoration of lakes by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

He said some lakes have been restored in Bengaluru and it is inspiring. The official also said post demolition and removal of encroachment on lakes, parks and nalas at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), efforts will be made to emulate Bengaluru’s lake protection management.

Ranganath said, “We have heard that with respect to disaster management and lake protection, Bengaluru has some of the best practises. We visited KSNDMC in Yelahanka and understood the systems and technology used, and we will emulate these. The lake rejuvenation work is commendable.”

On pressure while dealing with the removal of encroachments on lakes, the HYDRAA chief said there is a lot of freedom and the removal of encroachments from waterbodies is being done in ernest.

He said “constructive destruction” is being taken up to restore waterbodies to their past glory.