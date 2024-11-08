Targeted for criticising Modi and his policies, says CM Siddaramaiah

BOMMAGHATTA (BALLARI DISTRICT) : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has been implicated wrongly in the alleged MUDA site allotment scam as he criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.

Addressing a public rally to garner votes for Sandur Congress candidate Annapoorna, Siddaramaiah said, “I highlighted the fake promises made by PM Modi, such as the creation of 2 crore jobs annually and depositing Rs 15 lakh in people’s accounts. So, the BJP is targeting me. They are using Central agencies like the Income Tax Department and Enforcement of Directorate to scare me. But I have done nothing wrong and, hence, I am not afraid of anything.”

Siddaramaiah also said that the remaining three-and-a-half years of the present government in the state will be his government, indirectly hinting that there will not be any change of guard. “We came to power with 136 MLAs and have been providing good governance for the last one-and-a-half years. We will continue with our good work,” he added.