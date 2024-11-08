Targeted for criticising Modi and his policies, says CM Siddaramaiah

BOMMAGHATTA (BALLARI DISTRICT) : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has been implicated wrongly in the alleged MUDA site allotment scam as he criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.
Addressing a public rally to garner votes for Sandur Congress candidate Annapoorna, Siddaramaiah said, “I highlighted the fake promises made by PM Modi, such as the creation of 2 crore jobs annually and depositing Rs 15 lakh in people’s accounts. So, the BJP is targeting me. They are using Central agencies like the Income Tax Department and Enforcement of Directorate to scare me. But I have done nothing wrong and, hence, I am not afraid of anything.”
Siddaramaiah also said that the remaining three-and-a-half years of the present government in the state will be his government, indirectly hinting that there will not be any change of guard. “We came to power with 136 MLAs and have been providing good governance for the last one-and-a-half years. We will continue with our good work,” he added.
He also took a dig at Modi, saying that the latter claims that he will uproot corruption from the country but is silent on politicians like Gali Janaradhana Reddy, who was arrested in the mining scam, joining the BJP. “PM Modi has no moral right to speak about the Congress and our governments,” he said.
He also took to task the Maharashtra BJP for allegedly spreading false information about Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme. “More than 1.8 crore women of Karnataka get Rs 2,000 each month. All our guarantees are a success. There is no question of discontinuing any scheme,” the CM added.
The CM further said that MP E Tukaram sacrificed his MLA post after he asked him to contest the recent Lok Sabha elections. “Now, it is time to elect his wife, Annapoorna. The BJP is creating unnecessary confusion among the voters by raking up the Waqf issue,” the Chief Minister further said.