Yoga helps Bengaluru teacher escape murder bid, Five held

CHIKKABALLAPUR : An incident where a yoga teacher was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by four supari killers and dumped in a forest area, believing her to be dead, has been reported from Dibburhalli police limits in Chikkaballapur district.

Though the incident took place on October 24, it came to light on Thursday with the arrest of the accused.

According to the police, the teacher, who became unconscious after the accused assaulted her, pretended to be dead. Yoga helped her hold her breath.

After the accused left the spot, she reported the matter to the police with the help of some people from Dibburhalli.Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksey said Archana, 35, the yoga teacher, had a strained relationship with her husband.

The couple have two children and they hail from Krishnarajapuram in Bengaluru.

Woman pretended to be dead

Kushal said Archana’s husband’s friend Santosh also from Krishnarajapuram was in a relationship with her. Santosh’s wife Bindu used to fight with him frequently over his relationship with Archana. Bindu hatched a plan to kill Archana and contacted one Satheesh Reddy, who has some criminal cases against him. She gave ‘supari’ to him to kill Archana.

She not only transferred money to his bank account, but also gave him some cash as part of her ‘supari’.

Accordingly, Reddy met Archana in Krishnarajapuram stating that he is keen on learning yoga. After a few days, Reddy took her to Bagalur in the city in his car and assaulted her along with three others. Archana, who fell unconscious, pretended to be dead.

Believing that she died of injuries she sustained, Reddy and his friends removed the ornaments she was wearing and dumped her in the Dibbur forest. A police team arrested Reddy and later Bindu, Nagendra Reddy, Ramana Reddy and Ravi. Cash and ornaments taken from Archana were recovered. During the investigation, it was revealed that the car, which used to commit the crime, was stolen from Koppal.