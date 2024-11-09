Belagavi police face pressure as key suspects in suicide case apply for anticipatory bail

BELAGAVI: Despite attempts by Belagavi Police to arrest Belagavi Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral; Somu, PA of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, and first division assistant Ashok Kabbaligar, who are accused in the case of suicide of Rudreshwar Yadavannavar, a second division assistant in the Tahsildar’s office, the three suspects applied for an anticipatory bail on Friday.

For the past few days, the Belagavi Police have been unable to arrest the three, even as the BJP leaders have been mounting pressure to nab them for allegedly harassing Yadavannavar, who hanged himself in the official chamber of Nagaral in Belagavi on Monday night.

Sources said the police are under pressure to not arrest the three, even after an FIR has been filed against them. Nagaral is said to have attended office on the day Yadavannavar hanged himself. Police sources said the investigation into the suicide case was under way and all those who were in touch with Yadavannavar on WhatsApp a day before he took his life, have been issued notices to cooperate with the investigation.