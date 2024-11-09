First-ever survey of islands on, but Karnataka fails to share data

BENGALURU: Even two months after the Survey of India (SOI) requested details of islands along the coast, the state government and coastal agencies have yet to provide the information.
In August of this year, the agency wrote to research bodies and district administrations in coastal regions across India, including Karnataka, asking for information on islands and islets, such as their names, survey numbers, and geo-coordinates.
“This is the first time such a detailed study is being conducted. However, no data has been shared by Karnataka. Information was requested from the Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts. In fact, there was only one response a mere acknowledgment from a deputy commissioner. Authorities are unable to provide the required information, as they are unsure which agency is responsible for the survey and how it should be conducted,” SOI sources told The New Indian Express.
In the absence of the necessary data, the SOI team from Bengaluru will carry out the study themselves, from November to March, covering the 370-km coastline from Karwar to Mangaluru. Satellite images have been obtained, and ground surveys will be conducted and compared to the base maps, an SOI official said.
This is the first time that detailed information is being collected to assess the area of development, plan for future growth, determine coastal boundaries, and understand how much land has been lost or gained over time due to erosion.
In the letter, the SOI also requested details about areas under the Karnataka State Coastal Zone Management Authority, the administrative bodies managing the islands, the population, existing facilities and infrastructure, and the environmental status. “The information is intended to support the acquisition and production of geospatial data services, including maps, under the National Geo Policy-2022 for the updation of island data,” the letter stated.
Venkateswara Rao, Director of the Karnataka Geo-Spatial Directorate at SOI, said, “So far, we have data on land records, but there is no updated information on coastal areas, which is why we sought these details. While we have some information on the islands, many of them do not have names; this also needs to be clarified.”