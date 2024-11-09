First-ever survey of islands on, but Karnataka fails to share data

BENGALURU: Even two months after the Survey of India (SOI) requested details of islands along the coast, the state government and coastal agencies have yet to provide the information.

In August of this year, the agency wrote to research bodies and district administrations in coastal regions across India, including Karnataka, asking for information on islands and islets, such as their names, survey numbers, and geo-coordinates.

“This is the first time such a detailed study is being conducted. However, no data has been shared by Karnataka. Information was requested from the Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts. In fact, there was only one response a mere acknowledgment from a deputy commissioner. Authorities are unable to provide the required information, as they are unsure which agency is responsible for the survey and how it should be conducted,” SOI sources told The New Indian Express.

In the absence of the necessary data, the SOI team from Bengaluru will carry out the study themselves, from November to March, covering the 370-km coastline from Karwar to Mangaluru. Satellite images have been obtained, and ground surveys will be conducted and compared to the base maps, an SOI official said.