Government may cut funds for guarantees in budget

BENGALURU: Allocation in the state budget for the five guarantee schemes, introduced by the Congress government, could see a drop in the next financial year.

The government is also conducting a survey, overseen by the guarantee implementation committee, to ensure that the benefits are reaching the deserving people.

The last budget allocated Rs 57,000 crore to implement the Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti and Yuva Nidhi schemes. A report by the guarantee implementation committee stated that Rs 52,000 crore had already been spent by August-September. The government appointed the committee in February 2024 and former minister HM Revanna was made its chairman.

“In the next budget, the government is likely to allocate Rs 50,000 crore for the schemes and it is unlikely to exceed Rs 55,000 crore. Using information technology, it has been found that there were errors in GST and data tabulation. The committee discussed it with the chief minister at a recent meeting,” government sources said.