HK Patil accuses JPC chairman Jagadambika Pal of misleading voters ahead of Karnataka by-elections

BELAGAVI: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil has accused Jagadambika Pal, the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill-2024, of attempting to mislead voters during his recent visit to Karnataka, ahead of the by-elections to three Assembly seats.

Addressing the media on Friday, Patil claimed that Pal’s visit was unauthorized, as it was conducted without the presence of other JPC members. He alleged that the visit was a political maneuver, with Pal joining BJP MPs and leaders, and that its purpose was to spread misinformation. “This is a blatant misuse of the JPC, similar to how the BJP has misused agencies like the CBI, ED, and I-T departments,” Patil asserted.

The senior minister criticized Pal for not seeking any information from the Karnataka government before his visit, suggesting that the purpose was purely to create political drama ahead of the elections.

“By doing so, the JPC chairman has disrespected his position. The BJP is resorting to spreading falsehoods to gain electoral advantage, but voters will not be swayed by such tactics,” Patil emphasized, noting that most of the representations Pal received were from BJP-affiliated individuals.

Patil also highlighted that Karnataka is governed by strong laws, such as the Land Reforms Act, which ensures that no one’s land can be unjustly taken. He accused the BJP of attempting to create divisions among communities and castes for electoral gain. “The Prime Minister should address the behavior of the JPC chairman,” Patil remarked, calling for accountability.