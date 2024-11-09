I gave land for schools, what about Gowda family: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Challenging the Deve Gowda family on donating land, DCM DK Shivakumar declared that he had personally donated 25 acres of land across Kanakapura to establish schools. “Has the Deve Gowda family given even a single gunta of land in Hassan, Ramanagara or Channapatna?” he asked, in response to Gowda’s allegations that the DK brothers were demanding payments for school land. “Ask anyone in Kanakapura, they’ll tell you the truth about our contributions to education.”

Taking aim at former CM HD Kumaraswamy, he said, “Yogeshwara has transformed Bisilamma and Mahadeshwara temples with investments of Rs 4-5 crore. Has Kumaraswamy developed even a single temple in Ramanagara or Channapatna? Has he provided drinking water facility for the people?” He contrasted Kumaraswamy’s alleged election-time handouts of Rs 2,000-3,000 with Congress’ impact on people through its guarantee schemes.