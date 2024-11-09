I gave land for schools, what about Gowda family: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Challenging the Deve Gowda family on donating land, DCM DK Shivakumar declared that he had personally donated 25 acres of land across Kanakapura to establish schools. “Has the Deve Gowda family given even a single gunta of land in Hassan, Ramanagara or Channapatna?” he asked, in response to Gowda’s allegations that the DK brothers were demanding payments for school land. “Ask anyone in Kanakapura, they’ll tell you the truth about our contributions to education.”
Taking aim at former CM HD Kumaraswamy, he said, “Yogeshwara has transformed Bisilamma and Mahadeshwara temples with investments of Rs 4-5 crore. Has Kumaraswamy developed even a single temple in Ramanagara or Channapatna? Has he provided drinking water facility for the people?” He contrasted Kumaraswamy’s alleged election-time handouts of Rs 2,000-3,000 with Congress’ impact on people through its guarantee schemes.
Referring to Gowda’s statement about passing the torch to his grandson, Shivakumar raised concern about the party’s grassroots workers. “Deve Gowda might anoint his grandson, but what happens to hardworking JDS members who’ve toiled for years? Has Kumaraswamy empowered any party worker?”
Meanwhile, Gowda, who was campaigning in Channapatna, pulled no punches, urging citizens to question the integrity of the current leaders. He declared that the bypolls would be the dawn of a new leadership for Karnataka. He also spoke of communal amity.
“We must live in peace. I have always stood for unity. We are all human beings, Hindus and Muslims alike. The results will be out on November 23, and I will be back among you in the Muslim Mohalla, working alongside you,” he vowed.