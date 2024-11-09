Kashmiri students in Karnataka allege discrimination over personal appearance, seek CM’s intervention

BENGALURU: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has alleged that more than two dozen Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing, Holenarasipur, are facing discrimination regarding their personal appearance.

In a letter addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, the association reported that these students, enrolled under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), are being compelled by the college administration to either trim their beards to a "01" trimmer length or remain clean-shaven.

According to JKSA, students who refuse to comply are being marked absent during clinical duties, which has a significant impact on their attendance and academic records.

The college, which operates under the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, has allegedly enforced these grooming restrictions as a requirement for participation in college activities and clinical duties.