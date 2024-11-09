Kashmiri students in Karnataka allege discrimination over personal appearance, seek CM’s intervention

BENGALURU: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has alleged that more than two dozen Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing, Holenarasipur, are facing discrimination regarding their personal appearance.
In a letter addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, the association reported that these students, enrolled under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), are being compelled by the college administration to either trim their beards to a "01" trimmer length or remain clean-shaven.
According to JKSA, students who refuse to comply are being marked absent during clinical duties, which has a significant impact on their attendance and academic records.
The college, which operates under the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, has allegedly enforced these grooming restrictions as a requirement for participation in college activities and clinical duties.
The association emphasised that the right to personal appearance, including growing a beard, is an essential part of individual freedom and identity. It argued that forcing students to compromise their religious and personal beliefs infringes upon their rights and creates an atmosphere of exclusion and fear.
“This is not just an issue of personal grooming; it is a matter of fundamental rights. No student should be forced to choose between their education and their beliefs,” the letter stressed.
The JKSA has urged the Chief Minister to intervene immediately, calling for the protection of students’ constitutional rights and an end to these discriminatory practices.
Highlighting Karnataka’s reputation as a state that values diversity, the JKSA appealed for measures to foster inclusivity and tolerance within educational institutions.
Although the college administration could not be reached for comment, sources stated that Kashmiri students were asked to maintain a professional appearance, given the nursing profession's requirements. The sources emphasised that the intent was not to disrespect the religious beliefs of the students.