Man ends life by suicide after murdering wife, son in Karnataka

The body was discovered approximately two kilometres from the station on the railway track by track master Naveen, who then complained, leading to an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case being registered at Mulki police station.

Initially, the victim's identity was unknown as the body was severely disfigured, and no identification was found at the crime scene. However, officers found a key near the site, which they suspected belonged to a nearby parked two-wheeler.

After extensive searching, they found an unattended vehicle around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, which could be unlocked with the key. Inside the vehicle, police discovered an RC Card with a photo matching the victim, identifying him as Kartik Bhat and providing his address in Pakshikere.