Reddy mining case now trump card for Congress in Sandur

SANDUR, BALLARI : Countering BJP, Congress has raked up the illegal mining case, especially targeting former minister Janardhana Reddy, who was arrested and barred from entering Ballari for years for his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

BJP has been harping on the Scheduled Tribe Welfare Board fund transfer issue during campaigning in the Sandur bypoll. The illegal mining case is Congress’ counter to that.

During his campaigning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Reddy’s induction into BJP shows how the saffron party is tolerant towards corrupt people. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements that he does not support corruption, BJP allowed Reddy to rejoin the party, he pointed out. “Reddy is eyeing the Sandur mining area again. People here should defeat the BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu,” he said.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad said Reddy is only interested in mining in Sandur and not its people. Sandur is a stronghold of Congress and it will continue to be he said, campaigning for Annapoorna Tukaram, wife of E Tukaram, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

A senior BJP leader said Congress is attacking the party and Reddy as they have raised the issue of ST Board scandal.