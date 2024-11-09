Teacher leaves 11-yr-old boy with broken tooth in city

BENGALURU: Jayanagar police registered a case against a teacher for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old boy and leaving him with a broken tooth. The teacher has been identified as Asmat.

According to a complaint filed by boy’s father Anil Kumar, the incident took place on Monday around 12.30 pm at the school. His son’s classmates were playing in the classroom, filling water into a bottle. His son complained about this to Asmat, who allegedly hit him with a stick, breaking his tooth.

After getting the boy treated in a hospital, the teachers informed his parents and apologised for the incident. “We have recorded the teacher’s statement and released her on station bail,” the police said.