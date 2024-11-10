Ashoka: Revenue department wants 'khata' changed

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that though CM Siddaramaiah has claimed that he had directed officials to withdraw Waqf Board notices to farmers, the Revenue Department has on November 7 sought a report on progress made in changing the land records.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said the Revenue Department has sought action taken report in 21,767 cases of changing Khata (land record).

Ashoka said in the letter the Revenue Department officials have stated that though they had sought the information earlier, it was not provided. “This is a U-turn government,” he said.

The BJP leader said records of farmers’ lands cultivated for hundreds of years have also been changed in the name of the Waqf Board.

In Srirangapatna, a 400-year-old temple and a school have been converted as Waqf Board properties, he said and added that this has created apprehension among people across the state.