Lost past elections because of Congress conspiracy: Nikhil

How is the response from the people?

My morale has got a boost with people from all sections, including women and youth, reaching out to me. The NDA tie up between JDS and BJP has worked as workers of both parties are working in tandem for my win.

DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh have claimed they have given the ticket to Yogeshwara, to whom NDA rejected the ticket after taking his help...

Channapatna is HD Kumaraswamy’s own constituency. BJP had made him (Yogeshwara) an MLC, and we had offered him the JDS ticket and we were also ready to let him contest on a BJP ticket. But he joined Congress. People will decide his political future.

Do you feel the Gowda family is being targeted?

Congress has not contributed to the constituency’s development. Three-time Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh has nothing to his credit and that is why is targeting my family. But during my entire campaign, I speeches were on issues and HD Kumaraswamy’s contribution to the region.

Yogeshwara says HD Deve Gowda has nothing to do with the implementation of the Iggaluru barrage. What is your take?

A picture of Deve Gowda making the spot inspection has been released on social media. Hats off to the person who treasured that picture, which is evidence for Gowda’s key role.

You are being branded an outsider by your rival Yogeshwara...

My grandfather and family have over a four-decade relationship with Ramanagara district, including Channapatna, and have contributed immensely. It is a trick played to divide the electorate. It will fail. Didn’t my father win the seat twice?

Why should people elect you?

I have lost two polls because of Congress’ conspiracy. People will give me an opportunity to serve them, and I will prove them right by generating employment for the youth. In Mandya, Kumaraswamy held a job mela in which 1,200 candidates got offer letters.

As a union minister for steel and industries, my father has a plan to set up an industry between Ramanagara and Channapatna.