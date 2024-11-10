Nijalingappa’s house put up for sale in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The family of former chief minister and AICC president S Nijalingappa has put up for sale the Congress icon’s bungalow, ‘Vinaya,’ next to the deputy commissioner’s bungalow in the heart of the city.

Nijalingappa’s son Kiran Shankar said that the house, constructed in 1937 when Nijalingappa was an advocate, will be sold for Rs 10 crore. The property spread across 5,000 sqft of land.

The bungalow has come up in the open market after the family’s attempts to sell it to the state government to convert it into a museum failed. Kiran had offered to sell it for Rs 5 crore to the government, but the district administration raised doubts over the unregistered will left behind by the former CM, scuttling the sale.

Former MLC and a close associate of Nijalingappa, Mohan Kumar Kondajji, said, “The then Deputy Commissioner Kavitha Mannikeri initiated a process to purchase the house and had obtained the legal opinion on the unregistered will.

But the then sub-registrar, who was not properly informed, stopped the deal, and Nijalingappa’s grandson Vinay Kiranshankar Siddavvanahalli, who had flown in from the United States went back. After that, the family decided not to sell the property to the government.”

The Nijalingappa family has been waiting for the last four years for the sale to come through with the government.