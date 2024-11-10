Waqf row: BJP team meets farmer, expresses solidarity

HAVERI : A BJP team, led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, met the farmer, whose son had committed suicide allegedly over converting their farmland into a Waqf property, at Arungeri of Haveri district on Saturday. The delegation not only assured the family to be part of their struggle, but demanded the state government to return the land to the family.

The issue of the alleged suicide of the farmer, Rudrappa Balikai, is snowballing into a controversy with the deceased’s father, Channappa, meeting with Jagadambika Pal, chairman, Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 recently. Thereafter, the Haveri police filed an FIR against Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who is also a JPC member, and editors of local digital platforms.

Against this backdrop, the BJP delegation comprising former union minister G M Siddeshwar, MP Govind Karjol, former minister Murugesh Nirani, MLC Ravi Kumar and others met Channappa at his residence.

The delegation noted that Channappa’s family had held 5 acres since 1964, but it was converted into Waqf property without bringing it to the notice of the family, and taken into possession removing crop in 2015. The family has been fighting a losing battle and in the middle lost an earning member of the family, the BJP team added.

Joshi expressed displeasure over the state government using the police to suppress protests against Waqf encroachments. He said tahsildars and other officials have been issuing notices, despite the CM’s instructions to stop.

He charged that Siddaramaiah has only given oral instruction but not issued written orders in this regard till now.

According to the Supreme Court’s ruling, the BJP leader noted, that Wakf property should only be recognised if there are official documents for approval, purchase, and donations. In this context, the Chief Minister should issue a strict order. Also, the government should first withdraw the 1974 Wakf Gazette notification. The party would only call off its protest if the government cancels the Wakf Gazette notification, he asserted.