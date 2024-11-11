Act against Zameer: Governor’s office to AG

BENGALURU: On Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s direction, his special secretary has written to the advocate general, directing him to take action against Waqf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan for making allegations against a high court judgment.

In his letter, the governor’s special secretary stated that as directed by the Governor, he is forwarding the representation submitted by social activist TJ Abraham, who has filed a complaint alleging illegalities in the allotment of sites by the Mysore Urban Development Authority to CM Siddramaiah’s’ wife BM Parvathi.

The special secretary alleged that the minister has made serious allegations against the high court judgment, questioning the integrity of the judiciary. The governor’s office has sought necessary action in accordance with the law.

Zameer had termed the court’s decision in September this year as a ‘’political judgment” when it dismissed a petition by Siddaramaiah questioning the governor’s sanction to prosecute him in the MUDA site allotment case.

Abraham had written to the governor, stating that the “advocate general had not bothered to respond” to his request for contempt of court and criminal proceedings against Zameer.