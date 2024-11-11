Express Dialogues | Demography on the curve with falling fertility rates: Purushottam M Kulkarni

Concerns over demographic changes, arising out of low fertility rates and aging population are real and southern states fear losing out on political representation at the Centre. “Not just southern states, many other states in India have reached a below replacement level fertility and it is irreversible,” said well-known demographer and former professor in population studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Dr Purushottam M Kulkarni, in an informal chat during this week’s ‘Express Dialogues’ with Team TNIE

Fertility rates have lowered in many states, including all southern states. How do you look at the demographic changes in the next 50 years in the country?

All South Indian states are seeing low total fertility rates (TFRs) and states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab among others have also reached replacement levels or are now below the replacement level. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which had a fertility rate of six and seven, have come down to three or lower. There is a demographic transition. Mortality is declining, followed by fertility.

The trend started in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, but soon more states were added. In states which are ahead in demographic transition, their population growth will stop earlier. If there is no migration by the 2050s, a large number of states will reach the peak population and it will stop growing. There will be gradual population reduction. Many estimates, including that of the UN, state that before 2070, India will reach its peak population of approximately 170 crore.

Once the low fertility process sets in, generally, it does not reverse. Around 50 years ago, there was panic about population explosion. India’s population quadrupled in the last century, but now the growth rate has slowed down. We will have the exact figures with the census. Demographers are confident that the growth will be around 1%, unlike 2% earlier. (A TFR of 2.1 is generally considered replacement level fertility since at low mortality, this amounts to the population replacing itself from one generation to the next.)