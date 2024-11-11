Jog Falls ropeway gets Karnataka Forest Department approval

BENGALURU: One of the most ambitious projects of the state government, a ropeway project in Jog Falls, will soon see the light of day.

The forest department gave its in-principal approval for the project, stating that the state government needs to get the central government’s approval for it now.

The project was approved by the forest clearance wing of the department last month. The tourism department and the Jog Management Authority (JMA) are constructing a five-star hotel by demolishing the existing inspection bungalow (IB), near the head of the waterfalls.

A one-kilometre-long ropeway will also be created. For this, the forest department will hand over 2.3923 hectares of land, of which 1.8997 hectares are in the Sagar division.

“If all goes well then this will be the first ropeway project in the state and will be open for people by July 2025,” said a KMA official.

The project has drawn strong criticism from some officials in the forest department and from experts. They state that this will hamper the pristine Western Ghats and the critically endangered Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM).

“On one hand, forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar Khandre is fighting to protect encroached lands and recover them. The chief minister and Khandre also recently spoke tall of increasing the forest cover, on the other they are working on acquiring forest land for tourism projects which will further add pressure and more land will again be acquired in future for expansion,” said an expert working with the government.