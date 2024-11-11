Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's 'racist' slur against Union Minister Kumaraswamy sparks row

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has courted a controversy by calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya', a racist slur for being dark complexioned.

Retorting strongly, the JD(S) demanded that the Congress government should sack Khan from the Cabinet for his racist slur.

At an election rally addressing the minorities in Ramanagara on Sunday, Khan said the Channapatna Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara had no other option but to join the BJP earlier.

"Due to some differences in our party (Congress), he contested as an independent. He had no option but to join the BJP. He was not ready to join the JD(S) because 'Kaaliya Kumaraswamy' was more dangerous than the BJP. Now he (Yogeeshwara) has come back home," the minister said.

Yogeeshwara has a direct contest in the Channapatna assembly bypoll against Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy who is contesting as an NDA candidate on the JD(S) ticket.

Khan also alleged that Kumaraswamy had said he did not need Muslim votes.

Khan also played out the audio of the purported statement of Kumaraswamy where he is heard saying, "My politics is not dependent on Muslim votes. I am making this clear.I don't need Hijab or Pajaab."

The minister told the audience, "Kumaraswamy says he does not want Hijab or Pajaab but he wants Muslim votes. Will you vote for him?" He said Kumaraswamy is under the impression that he can buy Muslim votes.

"Aye Kumaraswamy, tell me your bidding amount. The Muslim community will generate funds that can buy your entire clan," Khan said amid cheers of the crowd.

The JD(S) in a post on 'X' called Khan a 'racist', the official handle of JD(S) wrote, "Housing Minister used racial slurs during Channapatna by-election campaign. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was insulted by Jameer Ahmed Khan as "Kala Kumaraswamy" (Black Kumaraswamy) in Urdu. By this they have racially insulted the black people and committed racial discrimination. Apart from that, these words of racial hatred coming from the mouth of Jameer Ahmed, who has uplifted a community and encouraged people to deteriorate the peace and order in the society, are unforgivable crime."