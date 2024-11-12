Ex-IAS officer appointed to probe KKRDB irregularities

KALABURAGI: The Karnataka government has appointed retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar to relook at the recommendations made by former additional chief secretary EV Ramana Reddy on alleged irregularities in the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and Kalyana Karnataka Manava Sampanmula, Krushi Haagu Samskrutika Sangha (Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Association).

Sudhir Kumar will conduct a further inquiry and investigate alleged irregularities. The government issued the order on Kumar’s appointment on Monday. He has to submit the report within six months.

Kumar has been tasked to look into alleged irregularities in spending Rs 300 crore allocated to KKRDB between 2020-21 and 2022-23 and released to Kalyana Karnataka Manava Sampanmula, Krushi Haagu Samskrutika Sangha. Kumar should also probe allegations of misappropriation in the purchase of medicines and equipment by KKRDB during Covid.

He should inquire into sanction of Rs 50,000 to private school teachers, who died during Covid, expenditure of Rs 326.40 crore to care of local cows, though it was not under KKRDB’s purview, misuse of Rs 310.59 crore for planting one crore saplings in six districts of the region and spending Rs 50 lakh in addition to the sanctioned amount to celebrate Kalyana Karnataka Vimochana Dinacharane, violating the transparency Act.

Ramana Reddy completed the probe and submitted the report to the government a few months ago.

As no action was taken for long, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge put out a note on this issue. Based on that, the government appointed Sudhir Kumar as the inquiry officer afresh.