It’s raining cash in Channapatna

BENGALURU: Channapatna is in the middle of a cash frenzy as the Assembly constituency prepares for the by-election, and voters are cashing in on it like never before. Both Congress and JDS-BJP alliance are said to be flooding the region with cash handouts, even as agents are working overtime to deliver the amounts, which could be the largest cash distribution in the region’s election history.

A source told TNIE that each of the two camps is doling out Rs 3,000 per vote and voters are getting richer by Rs 6,000. Till the last election, the money handed out per vote per party was Rs 500, and Rs 3,000 was never heard of.

For many families, this is a big windfall. A family of five is now richer by Rs 30,000, which is life-changing for many in the region. Not just voters, but even small-time leaders, influential at the street and mohalla level, are being paid Rs 30,000-40,000 to mobilise voters. Sources said certain communities are being paid more than others, but everyone is being covered.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Meena said the authorities are alert on the ground. “We will check. Our teams are on alert. Nine static teams and nine flying squads have been deployed,” Meena said, though it is to be seen how the election watchdog will handle this massive, covert operation. He said people can complain directly to the Election Commission or through the Vigil app. But no complaints have been received yet, sources said.

While Congress and JDS have a strong grassroots presence in Channapatna, BJP has a distinct advantage of cleaner operations. Insiders suggested that their operatives too are being used in some places. MG Devasahayam, former IAS officer turned crusader for fair election practices, said, “It is regrettable that a massive Election Commission machinery to counter corruption and malpractice during elections exists, but is actually doing nothing.’’