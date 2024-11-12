Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hints at cabinet reinstatement for MLA Nagendra

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hinted at a potential cabinet reinstatement for MLA B Nagendra, who had resigned from his ministerial post amid Valmiki board scam controversies.

Speaking at an event in HD Kote on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah stated, “B Nagendra will be given a ministerial position soon,” reassuring supporters and Nayaka community members who had gathered for the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 443.64 crore in the constituency.

This came in response to demands from the Nayaka community members requesting a ministerial position for HD Kote MLA C Anil Kumar, Siddaramaiah clarified his commitment.

While Siddaramaiah was addressing Anil's supporters and Prasannananda Puri Swamiji of the Rajanahalli mutt, he emphasised, "Nagendra will be given the position. I do not go back on my word." The issue surrounding Nagendra’s reinstatement has been contentious.

His previous role was marred by allegations from the opposition BJP, who filed cases accusing him of fund misappropriation within the Valmiki Development Corporation, a charge Nagendra has denied.

Recently released on bail, he now appears positioned for a return to Siddaramaiah’s cabinet, pending by-elections, he said.

Supporters of HD Kote’s MLA C Anil Kumar from the Nayaka community had pushed for his induction into the cabinet, highlighting the community’s role and seeking greater representation.

However, Siddaramaiah's remarks suggest that his priority remains Nagendra’s return but assured that Anil will be positioned well with a plum post in the following days.