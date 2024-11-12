Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at Deve Gowda for ‘ignoring’ Vokkaliga leaders in JDS

CHANNAPATNA : Public campaigning for the November 13 bypolls to Channapatna Assembly constituency came to an end at 5.30 pm on Monday. A Vokkaliga bastion, Channapatna is witnessing a fierce electoral battle between the NDA’s Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Congress’ CP Yogeshwara.

On Monday, Congress leaders attacked JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, saying that the latter ignored promising Vokkaliga leaders and groomed only his family members.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that he has warned Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda, saying that he, too, would be snubbed by the Gowda family. It may be noted here that the absence of GT Deve Gowda, JDS core committee chief, throughout the NDA campaign in the run-up to the bypolls was conspicuous.

“Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy did not allow even one Vokkaliga leader outside their family to grow. They oppose me because I am from the backward class. That’s okay. However, YK Ramaiah, Nagegowda, Bachegowda, Varade Gowda, Puttanna, Chaluvarayaswamy, Balakrishna, Bhyregowda, KR Pete Chandrashekhar, and BL Shankar are all being snubbed,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that Gowda does not want “intelligent” Vokkaligas to become leaders.