Lokayukta conducts raids on 11 government officials in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at 44 locations across the state targeting nine government officials suspected of holding assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.
The accused officials include Vittal Shivappa Dhavaleshwar, Village Accountant, Bore Gaon, Nippani taluk of Belagavi district; Srinivas, Deputy Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Haveri; Kashinath Bhajantri, Assistant Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Sub-Division, Haveri; Kamaraj P. H., Assistant Director of the Commerce and Industries Department, Davanagere; Ravindra Kumar, Assistant Director, District Training Institute, Bidar; Nagesh D., Public Relations Officer, Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru; Prakash, Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Karnataka State Road Corporation, Ramanagara; Venkatesh S. Majumdar, Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax Department, Belagavi; and Govindappa, Assistant Executive Engineer, Dharwad.
According to sources in the Lokayukta, teams from the police wing of the anti-corruption watchdog are conducting searches on the premises of the accused officials, including their offices, residences, and properties belonging to their relatives. During these searches, valuables including cash, jewellery, and documents related to both movable and immovable properties have been recovered.
The search operations are expected to conclude late on Tuesday evening, after which the total value of the disproportionate assets held by the accused officials will be disclosed, according to Lokayukta police sources.