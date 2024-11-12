Lokayukta conducts raids on 11 government officials in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at 44 locations across the state targeting nine government officials suspected of holding assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The accused officials include Vittal Shivappa Dhavaleshwar, Village Accountant, Bore Gaon, Nippani taluk of Belagavi district; Srinivas, Deputy Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Haveri; Kashinath Bhajantri, Assistant Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Sub-Division, Haveri; Kamaraj P. H., Assistant Director of the Commerce and Industries Department, Davanagere; Ravindra Kumar, Assistant Director, District Training Institute, Bidar; Nagesh D., Public Relations Officer, Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru; Prakash, Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Karnataka State Road Corporation, Ramanagara; Venkatesh S. Majumdar, Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Tax Department, Belagavi; and Govindappa, Assistant Executive Engineer, Dharwad.