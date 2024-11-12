Only one teacher in 6,158 government schools in Karnataka

BENGALURU: About 6,158 government schools in the state have just one teacher each, responsible for 1.38 lakh students, while 530 schools, with zero enrollment -- no students at all -- have 358 teachers.

This shows a serious flaw in the system. While some schools have only a few teachers (one in many cases), others have excess staff despite having zero enrolment.

The department, however, has said that teachers from zero-enrollment schools have been transferred to wherever there is requirement.

The total number of single-teacher schools in the state decreased by 202, from 6,360 in 2023-24 to 6,158 in 2024-25. However, the enrollment also dropped by 33,794, which experts link to a rise in dropout rates.

Lack of subject teachers is driving students away. As in many cases, teachers are assigned only to teach Kannada or social studies and not core subjects such as mathematics and science or even English. At the same time, to maintain the “100% pass rate,” schools often “push academically weaker students out”, according to experts.

Child rights activist and executive director of Child Rights Trust Vasudev Sharma said teachers in these schools only teach Kannada or social studies. “Parents, understandably, want their children to attend schools where maths and science are taught. As a result, many opt for aided or private schools,” he said. Moreover, by the time a student reaches the upper primary level, schools deliberately push out those who are not academically strong to maintain “the 100% pass rate” in Class 10, a figure that, he argued, does not reflect real education standards, but hides the system’s failure.

He said no one questions why dropout rates surge between Classes 7 and 8, and Class 10.