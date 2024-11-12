Varchas Whiskey expands into India with plans to reach 10 states by 2025

BENGALURU: Varchas Whiskey, a brand of the US-based Shankar Distillers, has set its sights on an ambitious India expansion strategy, aiming to enter around 10 states by the end of 2025.

Founded by Varchasvi Shankar, who hails from Mysuru, the brand plans to introduce a wider selection from its eclectic portfolio across India.

Currently, Varchas operates through approximately 200 retail outlets in India, covering Karnataka, Goa, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Telangana. “These include hotels, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, duty-free outlets, and premium high-grade retail locations,” Shankar told TNIE.

“We envision expanding to at least 500 touchpoints, targeting Haryana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, among other states.” In Karnataka, Varchas products are already available in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, and Mangaluru.

Launched in Troy, Michigan, in 2020, Varchas introduced a unique range of spirits to the American market, particularly in the bourbon and rye whiskey categories. The Varchas Straight Bourbon lineup includes 90 Proof, Sherry and Port Cask Finish, Single Barrel, and Reserve 102 options.

Additionally, the Varchas Straight Rye range includes 90 Proof, Cask Strength, and Single Barrel variants. The company has since added 900 Grados Tequila, Dasara Gin, and Varchas Vodka to its portfolio.

Bourbon and rye whiskey differ primarily in the type of grain used in their mash bills, resulting in distinct flavour profiles. While bourbon, made with at least 51 per cent corn, has a sweeter taste with hints of vanilla, oak, and caramel, rye uses at least 51 per cent rye grain, producing a spicier and drier flavour, often with notes of black pepper or clove.