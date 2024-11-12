Varchas Whiskey expands into India with plans to reach 10 states by 2025

BENGALURU: Varchas Whiskey, a brand of the US-based Shankar Distillers, has set its sights on an ambitious India expansion strategy, aiming to enter around 10 states by the end of 2025.
Founded by Varchasvi Shankar, who hails from Mysuru, the brand plans to introduce a wider selection from its eclectic portfolio across India.
Currently, Varchas operates through approximately 200 retail outlets in India, covering Karnataka, Goa, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Telangana. “These include hotels, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, duty-free outlets, and premium high-grade retail locations,” Shankar told TNIE.
“We envision expanding to at least 500 touchpoints, targeting Haryana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, among other states.” In Karnataka, Varchas products are already available in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, and Mangaluru.
Launched in Troy, Michigan, in 2020, Varchas introduced a unique range of spirits to the American market, particularly in the bourbon and rye whiskey categories. The Varchas Straight Bourbon lineup includes 90 Proof, Sherry and Port Cask Finish, Single Barrel, and Reserve 102 options.
Additionally, the Varchas Straight Rye range includes 90 Proof, Cask Strength, and Single Barrel variants. The company has since added 900 Grados Tequila, Dasara Gin, and Varchas Vodka to its portfolio.
Bourbon and rye whiskey differ primarily in the type of grain used in their mash bills, resulting in distinct flavour profiles. While bourbon, made with at least 51 per cent corn, has a sweeter taste with hints of vanilla, oak, and caramel, rye uses at least 51 per cent rye grain, producing a spicier and drier flavour, often with notes of black pepper or clove.
Considered the first successful American craft whiskey brand to enter India, Varchas launched its Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, and Detroit Reserve Blended American Whiskey in the country.
"As part of our vision, we also want to bring other products, such as vodka, gin, and tequila, apart from another whiskey brand, to India," Shankar added.
India’s whiskey market was valued at 21.13 billion dollars in 2023 and is projected to reach 28.97 billion dollars by 2030. Although American whiskey is gaining ground, it remains a relatively untapped segment.
A young population, rising incomes, and increasing urbanisation are driving this trend. Shankar noted that Varchas aims to appeal to the aspirations and purchasing power of the Indian market, which is seeking premiumisation.
“We operate in a niche market, but where the consumers are aware, educated, and discerning. They include millennials and Gen Z, who don’t want to drink just some old whiskies but rather something new. We are making a premium product available to them,” he said.
All of Varchas' spirits are distilled and bottled at its Michigan facility, which has a production capacity of 7,500 cases. The company prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and water from the Great Lakes for its recipes.
Globally, Varchas has plans to expand into Canada, Japan, and the UK, while currently serving markets in Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania in the United States.