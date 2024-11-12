Youth found dead during hunting expedition in Karnataka; family suspects foul play

BELAGAVI: Is the death of the Halshi youth linked to the hunting expedition of peacocks or is it a murder by a group of youth? This is the million-dollar question haunting the police.

A 31-year-old porter was shot dead at Halshi in Khanapur taluk in the early hours of Monday. However, Nandgad police launched an investigation to uncover details surrounding the incident.

It all started when a group of youths brought the body of Altaf Hussain Mahamadgous Makandar, a resident of Halshi, to his house on Monday morning.

The 31-year-old young porter was shot dead, according to his father Mahamadgous Makandar.

The exact motive behind this crime is still unclear. Following the complaint filed by Altaf's father, a case has been registered against six individuals, Usman Mabusubani Tahasildar, Maktum Mabusubani Tahasildar, Arbhaj Altap Kittur, Malik Khatalsab Sayiwale, Ismail Mabusubani Tahasildar and Mabusubani Usmansab Tahasildar, all residents of Halshi.

The police also recovered peacock meat from the accused as well.

The crime scene was immediately inspected by DySP of Bailhongal Ravi Nayak, along with Inspector S C Patil of Nandgad police station and Inspector Manjunath Naik of Khanapur police station.