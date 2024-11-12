Youth found dead during hunting expedition in Karnataka; family suspects foul play

BELAGAVI: Is the death of the Halshi youth linked to the hunting expedition of peacocks or is it a murder by a group of youth? This is the million-dollar question haunting the police.
A 31-year-old porter was shot dead at Halshi in Khanapur taluk in the early hours of Monday. However, Nandgad police launched an investigation to uncover details surrounding the incident.
It all started when a group of youths brought the body of Altaf Hussain Mahamadgous Makandar, a resident of Halshi, to his house on Monday morning.
The 31-year-old young porter was shot dead, according to his father Mahamadgous Makandar.
The exact motive behind this crime is still unclear. Following the complaint filed by Altaf's father, a case has been registered against six individuals, Usman Mabusubani Tahasildar, Maktum Mabusubani Tahasildar, Arbhaj Altap Kittur, Malik Khatalsab Sayiwale, Ismail Mabusubani Tahasildar and Mabusubani Usmansab Tahasildar, all residents of Halshi.
The police also recovered peacock meat from the accused as well.
The crime scene was immediately inspected by DySP of Bailhongal Ravi Nayak, along with Inspector S C Patil of Nandgad police station and Inspector Manjunath Naik of Khanapur police station.
A team of forensic experts, including a dog squad and fingerprint specialists, was pressed into service to gather crucial evidence. Preliminary reports suggested that the shooting may be linked to a hunting expedition that involved the accused and the victim.
On Sunday night, a group of youths had reportedly gone hunting in the area and it was during this time that the fatal incident occurred. Mahamadgous Makandar suspects that his son’s death was a planned murder and not accidental.
Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled, Nandgad police launched an investigation to find the truth behind the death of the youth.
The police are actively working to determine whether the incident was accidental or if there was a motive behind it.