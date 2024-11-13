After uproar, Zameer apologises for his remarks

MYSURU: Under fire for referring to Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy as “Kaalia,” Karnataka Housing and Waqf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday tendered an apology. The NDA had slammed the minister for his “racist” slur.

“If my remarks have hurt anyone, I am sorry for it,” Zameer told the media in Mysuru on Tuesday. Reiterating that he has done no wrong to be sacked from the cabinet as demanded by the opposition, Zameer claimed that he, in the past, used to call Kumaraswamy as “Kariyanna” (a black-coloured person), and the JDS leader called him “Kulla” (a short man).

“I have respect for Kumaraswamy,” Zameer said, in an effort to put an end to the controversy. Zameer further clarified that he has not spoken about “purchasing” the Gowda family.

“Is it possible to purchase the Gowda family in Karnataka?” the minister asked.

Zameer maintained that he had just referred to Kumaraswamy’s statement to purchase the Minority votes and said that his statement was misinterpreted.

He said that his statement would not have any impact on the bypolls. Meanwhile, JDS workers dropped their plans to lay siege to the hotel where the minister was staying after he apologised for his remarks.