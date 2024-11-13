Ambedkar was ready to embrace Islam, says Congress leader Khadri; triggers row

HUBBALLI: Congress leader Syed Azeempeer Khadri has stoked an unnecessary controversy just ahead of the polling day for the Assembly by-elections, saying, “Dr BR Ambedkar was ready to accept Islam. But at the last moment, he converted to Buddhism.”

He went on to say that if Ambedkar had converted to Islam, all Dalits in the country would have become Muslims. Then, Ministers G Parameshwara would have been called Peer Sab, RB Timmapur as Rahim Sab Khan and L Hanumantaiah as Hussein Sab. “Also, there was a close relationship between Muslims and Dalits. Wherever Muslims stayed, the Dalit population could be seen in the vicinity,” he added.

He made the statement while addressing a convention of Aadijambavas, a SC community, held as part of campaigning to garner support for the party candidate from Shiggaon Nasirkhan Pathan. Though the statement was made sometime ago, it was not taken seriously.

But when a video clip went viral on social media, everyone started reacting. His utterances gathering attention just before the polling day on Wednesday has become a headache for the Grand Old Party. As opposition BJP started attacking Khadri, Congress distanced itself from his statement.

Later apologising for his statement, Khadri said, “While addressing the convention I was emotionally charged and the mistake happened due to a slip of the tongue. If anybody is hurt by my remark I will regret, retract and apologise. Moreover, my statement will have no impact on the ensuing Shiggaon bypoll.” BJP is using the statement for gains in the election. However, no Dalit in the constituency found fault with the statement, he said.