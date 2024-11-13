Karnataka: Water tariff likely to increase, Forest and Environment department proposes green cess

BENGALURU: The water tariff is likely to increase by Rs 2 to Rs 3 if the government accepts the proposal by the Forest and Environment Department to levy a green cess on water bills to protect the catchment areas in the Western Ghats.
Forest, Environment and Ecology Department Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday asked the forest and environment department to submit a proposal on levying a green cess on the water bills within seven days, which will then be forwarded to the Chief Minister for consideration.
In the letter, signed by Khandre, he said, the Western Ghats is the lifeline of the eco-system and the state. It helps regulate monsoons and is the source of rivers including Tunga, Bhadra, Cauvery, Kabini, Hemavathi, Krishna, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha and many others.
"Water from these rivers is supplied to many cities and towns in the state. These rivers are required to be protected as they will have to meet the water demands of the people in future also. These rivers can flow and be secured only if the Western Ghats, which is their source, is well protected. A green cess of a few rupees levied on consumers in towns and cities where the water is supplied will be used for forest development, protection and enhancement of green cover. The forest department will also be able to purchase lands that farmers are keen to sell to mitigate conflict, and increase rail barricades across forest boundaries to reduce man-elephant conflict. In this regard the forest and environment department is directed to submit a proposal within seven days," the letter read.
The Minister said: "It is proposed to increase the cost by Rs 2-3 per connection on the water bill. A corpus fund will be created where the levied additional amount will be collected. The amount that will be collected cannot be used for any other purpose."
Sources in the minister's office said the subject is going to be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.
Officials in the Forest and Environment Department told TNIE that they had a discussion with the minister expressing their concern on the diminishing water sources, drying up of rivers and impacted nutrient content in the water bodies.
They also pointed to the climate changes and the impact on the catchment areas due to increased stress extraction of water. In the wake of this, the minister has made this proposal. "People always pay for the treatment and transportation of water. No one thinks of the source of water. This cess will help increase awareness among people and realise the importance of water they are consuming. The catchment areas are under threat and the forest areas need to be protected. The cess amount will help in this," said an official also pointing to the irony that the state government on the other hand is diverting water and working on destroying forests for the creation of recreation facilities and build dams in rivers. The cess levied will help in addressing these issues also.