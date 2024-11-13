Will Zameer’s remark tilt the balance in Channapatna?

BENGALURU: Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s alleged “racist” comment against Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumarswamy addressing him as Kaala or dark, has become a talking point in political circles. During campaigning for the Assembly bypoll in an area dominated by minorities Channapatna, where the voting will happen on Wednesday, Zameer had also said he can buy the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s family by raising money from the minorities. At the constituency, Gowda’s grandson and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS is contesting against Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara, who switched over to the Grand Old Party just before filing of nomination for the bypoll.

Zameer badmouthing the Gowda family has had an effect inside and outside the constituency on a section of people, especially Vokkaligas who are sympathisers of JDS and Gowda, sources said. Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha, headed by its president and Shravanabelagola JDS MLA CN Balakrishna -- younger brother of Bengaluru Rural BJP MP Dr CN Manjunath, issued a press release, condemning Zameer and seeking his resignation. When polling will be under way in Channapatna, JDS members, led by former MLC HM Ramesh Gowda, will be protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against Zameer’s comment.

“His statement may have had some impact and could only reduce our victory margin. Our candidate Yogeshwara will certainly win, though with a narrow margin,” said a minority community MLA, who had campaigned for Yogeshwara.