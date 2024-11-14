Apartment links sewage pipe to water line causing it to burst, BWSSB fumes

BENGALURU: A sudden surge of water due to the bursting of the Cauvery Stage V pipeline in Hegde Nagar has revealed a shocker.

The BWSSB, while probing the incident, discovered that an apartment complex had illegally connected the building’s sanitary line to the Cauvery Stage V pipeline, causing it to burst as gases had accumulated inside.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar has now directed his officials to take tough action against the owner of Royal Bliss Apartment in Hegde Nagar, Thanisandra, who was responsible for the act that could have triggered a massive disease outbreak in the area.

“BWSSB will recover the damage caused to neighbouring properties and financial loss to the Water Board,” he said.