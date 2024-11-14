E-khata must for all property deals across state now

Byregowda informed the urban development secretary to expedite the issue of e-khatas for properties coming under its jurisdiction. The Urban Development department will have to take steps to bring civic authorities on to the e-Aasthi platform to streamline the e-khata process. With reference to properties with no dimensions, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been instructed to make provision in the e-Aasthi application to capture dimensions, the release added.

The meeting also discussed the ‘Relinquishment Deed’ (legal document that transfers ownership of a property from one person to another), as the developer is not able to sell his share of saleable sites, and a legal provision already exists to make a khata in the name of the developer.

Further, with regard to Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), it was discussed that many irregular multiple transactions are being carried out under TDR. Officials informed the minister that these transactions are difficult to track with the present systems. Officials suggested that a separate application like e-Aasthi/e-Swathu be developed and Property Identification Number (PID) be assigned for managing such transactions.