E-khata must for all property deals across state now

BENGALURU: E-khatas will now be mandatory for registration of all types of properties, including residential, commercial and agricultural land. Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Wednesday directed officials to ensure speedy issue of e-khatas for registration of all properties that come under gram panchayats and urban local bodies.
“E-khata is now mandatory for registration of all properties, to avoid fictitious transactions using fake manual khatas,’’ the minister said.
At a meeting with RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge and officials, Byregowda stressed that there are various court directions specifying the need for e-khata based registration. They also discussed the issue of a large number of residential and commercial properties having no khata in both municipalities and corporations. To provide khatas for such properties, the Urban Development Department has agreed to roll out a procedure along the lines of BBMP in Bengaluru.
Once the owners obtain khatas for such properties, sale registration can also take place, a release from the Revenue minister’s office said. It also pointed out that these days, transactions were happening on ad hoc basis -- illegally, quasi-legally or legally.
Byregowda informed the urban development secretary to expedite the issue of e-khatas for properties coming under its jurisdiction. The Urban Development department will have to take steps to bring civic authorities on to the e-Aasthi platform to streamline the e-khata process. With reference to properties with no dimensions, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been instructed to make provision in the e-Aasthi application to capture dimensions, the release added.
The meeting also discussed the ‘Relinquishment Deed’ (legal document that transfers ownership of a property from one person to another), as the developer is not able to sell his share of saleable sites, and a legal provision already exists to make a khata in the name of the developer.
Further, with regard to Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), it was discussed that many irregular multiple transactions are being carried out under TDR. Officials informed the minister that these transactions are difficult to track with the present systems. Officials suggested that a separate application like e-Aasthi/e-Swathu be developed and Property Identification Number (PID) be assigned for managing such transactions.