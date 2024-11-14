Internal quota: Justice Nagamohan Das to head commission

BENGALURU: The State Government has constituted a single-member commission headed by Justice HN Nagamohan Das, a retired judge of Karnataka High Court to review the implementation of internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The State Cabinet had earlier decided to constitute the single-member commission to address the longstanding demand. As per the Government Order (dated November 12), the commission headed by Justice Das will collect empirical data and submit the recommendations to the state government within two months.

Till then, the government has decided to stop new recruitment notifications for reserved positions in civil services and other departments until further notice.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier stated that Karnataka has 101 sub-groups within the Scheduled Castes, and the government is working to bring internal reservation with a scientific approach, ensuring that all these groups are included and considered.

However, the opposition had termed the move to constitute the commission as an attempt to delay the implementation of internal reservation.