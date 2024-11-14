‘Racist’ jibe against HDK: JDS demands Minister Zameer’s ouster from cabinet

BENGALURU: JDS workers on Wednesday staged a protest against Housing and Wakf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan for his alleged racist remarks against Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. The protestors were, however, detained when they tried to lay siege to Zameer’s residence in Bengaluru.

The JDS also demanded Zameer’s removal from the cabinet, while burning effigies of the minister as part of their protest.

JDS Bengaluru Unit president Ramesh Gowda said the use of unparliamentary language against Kumaraswamy is unacceptable. “These comments reveal Zameer’s vile mindset. We urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to dismiss him from his ministerial position,” he stated.

Gowda further said his party will lodge a complaint with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, if no action is taken.

“Zameer’s racist remarks were offensive and demeaning to the Vokkaliga community. If he continues making such comments, people of the state will not tolerate it. If he is not removed from the cabinet, we will protest with black flags,” he said, adding, “Zameer’s remarks are shameful, and this is not the first time that he has made such offensive statements.”