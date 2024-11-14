Slight dip, but sandur still sees 76.24% polling

SANDUR (BALLARI DISTRICT) : The Sandur bypoll went off peacefully on Wednesday with a record voting percentage of 76.24 per cent, a slight dip compared to 77.4 per cent in the 2023 assembly election.

When the last report came in, a total of 1,80,189 voters had cast their votes, of whom 90,992 were male, 89,252 were female and 12 belonged to third gender. The final figure will be clear once polling parties submit the details.

Congress candidate Annapoorna and BJP’s Bangaru Hanumath cast their votes in Sandur town. Police removed the shawls of a few leaders of both parties who tried to enter polling booths.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra said the Sandur bypoll concluded smoothly, as did the demustering process. Voters enthusiastically cast their ballots during voting hours from 6am to 6pm. There were no reports of clashes or cases of defunct EVMs, he added.

“From a 98-year-old voter to first-time voters, specially-abled voters, all exercised their franchise through the day. The ‘Sakhi booth’, selfie point, arrangements for employees who work in polling booths were also successful. Over 1,100 police personnel were deployed on security duty,” he further added.

Anvith, a first-time voter, said, “Voting is my fundmental right and I am waiting to cast my vote. It’s a great feeling to carry out this constitutional duty. I request all young voters to vote without fail as it helps build our great country.”