State forest department proposes green cess, water tariff may go up

BENGALURU: Water tariff across the state may go up by Rs 2-3 if the government accepts a proposal by the forest and environment department to levy a green cess on water bills to protect catchment areas in the Western Ghats.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday asked his department officials to submit a proposal on the green cess within seven days, which he will forward to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for consideration.

In a letter to his officials, Khandre said the Western Ghats is the lifeline of the ecosystem and the state. It helps regulate monsoon and is the source of rivers like Tunga, Bhadra, Cauvery, Kabini, Hemavathi, Krishna, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha and others.

“Water from these rivers is supplied to many cities and towns. These rivers are required to be protected as they will have to meet the water demands of the people in future also. These rivers can flow and be secured only if the Western Ghats is well protected.