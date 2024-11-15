Former Deputy CM K S Eshwarappa booked for inflammatory remarks on 'Islamisation'

SHIVAMOGGA: The police have registered a suo motu case against former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa for his alleged inflammatory remarks accusing the Congress government of "Islamisation" and warning of potential riots and threats to Congress leaders.
According to the complaint lodged at Jayanagara Police Station, Eshwarappa, during a press conference in the city on 13 November, accused the Congress government of turning a blind eye to the increasing number of Waqf-related cases and alleged "misconduct" by Muslims.
"Agricultural lands, temples, mutts, and even school and college properties under the Archaeology Department have been converted into Waqf properties. They haven't spared even the village where Sir M Visvesvaraya was born. A Muslim leader is using Ambedkar's name, claiming that Ambedkar was preparing to convert to Islam, thus insulting Ambedkar. Despite this insult, no Congress leader has questioned him. The Congress government has consistently supported Islamisation," Eshwarappa allegedly stated, as per the complaint.
The former Deputy CM also alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is planning to announce a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts.
"Are they trying to turn Hindustan into Pakistan? If this continues, a time will come when riots will erupt under the leadership of saints and sages. It wouldn’t be surprising if days come where Congress leaders are hunted down and killed,” Eshwarappa allegedly remarked.
The complaint highlighted that these comments, widely reported in newspapers and circulated on social media, incite hatred against a particular community and political party, thereby increasing communal tensions in the region.
In response, the District Congress Committee, led by its president R Prasanna Kumar, urged the superintendent of police to take swift action against Eshwarappa for his remarks.
"Shivamogga, which was known for peace, has seen unrest for the last two decades due to inflammatory remarks of some people, resulting in loss of lives and damage to properties. Whenever Eshwarappa makes inciting remarks targeting Muslims, there is unrest in Shivamogga,” the president stated in a memorandum submitted to the SP.
The Congress Committee demanded immediate legal action against Eshwarappa and his supporters for spreading communal disharmony in the region.