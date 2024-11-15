Former Deputy CM K S Eshwarappa booked for inflammatory remarks on 'Islamisation'

The former Deputy CM also alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is planning to announce a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts.

"Are they trying to turn Hindustan into Pakistan? If this continues, a time will come when riots will erupt under the leadership of saints and sages. It wouldn’t be surprising if days come where Congress leaders are hunted down and killed,” Eshwarappa allegedly remarked.

The complaint highlighted that these comments, widely reported in newspapers and circulated on social media, incite hatred against a particular community and political party, thereby increasing communal tensions in the region.

In response, the District Congress Committee, led by its president R Prasanna Kumar, urged the superintendent of police to take swift action against Eshwarappa for his remarks.

"Shivamogga, which was known for peace, has seen unrest for the last two decades due to inflammatory remarks of some people, resulting in loss of lives and damage to properties. Whenever Eshwarappa makes inciting remarks targeting Muslims, there is unrest in Shivamogga,” the president stated in a memorandum submitted to the SP.

The Congress Committee demanded immediate legal action against Eshwarappa and his supporters for spreading communal disharmony in the region.