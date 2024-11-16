Absconding Belagavi tahsildar back to work after court granted him anticipatory bail in SDA suicide case

BELAGAVI: The main accused in the case surrounding the suicide of an SDA at the tahsildar’s office here, Belagavi Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, who was absconding ever since the suicide was reported, rejoined duty on Friday, a day after a local court granted him anticipatory bail.

Nagaral started working from his official chamber, where SDA Rudresh Yadavannavar, had hanged himself from the ceiling. For almost 10 days after the suicide, the tahsildar and Somu Yadwadi, the PA of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, and FDA Ashok Kabbaliger were absconding, and the Belagavi police did not make any serious attempts to arrest them. Many people visiting the tahsildar’s office post the incident were unable to get any work done due to the absence of officials. Also, the investigating officers were questioning most of the employees of the tahsildar’s office in connection with the case.

Sources alleged that the employees were unnecessarily being questioned by the police to gather details about the turn of events that took place, leading to Yadavannavar’s suicide.

DCP Rohan Jagadish said the police officials investigating the case tried their best to trace the accused for the last 10 days, but could not find them. He said the investigating officers may question the accused, though they have secured anticipatory bail.