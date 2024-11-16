Kannadiga job seekers with valid visas can travel to Libya

BENGALURU: Over 1,000 Kannadigas with valid work visas will now be able to travel to Libya and secure jobs as the Indian government lifted the ban on travelling to that country three months ago, said Dr Arathi Krishna, Deputy Chairperson of the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Forum of Karnataka on Friday.

The Indian government had banned travel to Libya in 2016 due to internal conflicts there that resulted in the deaths of Indian citizens. The government also evacuated Indian citizens residing in Libya at that time.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Krishna said the ban was lifted after continuous efforts by the Karnataka NRI Forum and other organisations. Three months ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) lifted the ban, which is a significant development for Indian citizens, particularly Kannadigas.

“After people were evacuated from Libya, many struggled to rebuild their lives as they couldn’t find jobs. Once the situation stabilised, those who tried to travel directly from India were stopped and sent back. Now, with the ban lifted, people can travel to Libya directly from India,” Dr Krishna.