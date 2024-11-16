Karnataka: Cyber criminals use KYC details of students to open bank accounts

BENGALURU: Four youth from Rajasthan have been arrested by the CEN police of South East division for allegedly running various cyber rackets like online job scams and investment frauds in Bengaluru. The accused were also found to use the bank accounts of students to commit fraudulent activities.

The accused have been identified as Abhay Dhan (19), Aravind Kumar (19), both from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, and Pavan Bishnoi (18) and Sawayi Singh (21), both from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Of them is a student while the others are college dropouts.

The police zeroed in on the gang members after they siphoned off Rs 12.5 lakh from an individual in September promising him huge returns if he invested as per their suggestions.

Before this, they had also lured him with commissions for giving positive ratings for certain online products. On the basis of his complaint, the CEN police registered a case under the IT Act.

During the investigation, the CEN officers found that four individuals from Rajasthan were behind the fraud. On searches conducted on houses of two accused in Rajasthan, the officers located various bank accounts.

The police also recovered 19 mobile phones, two laptops, 20 SIM cards, 34 bank passbooks, 106 credit/debit cards, 39 cheque books and Rs 75,000 in cash. The bank accounts were found to be linked to 43 such cyber fraud cases registered in 15 states across the country.

“The main factor that is of concern is that the accused used KYC details of college students to open savings bank accounts and commit cyber fraud. These students will be made witnesses in the case. People should take care not to fall for such cyber frauds and should not divulge their bank details or give their bank accounts details to other individuals. The police are checking if there was any collusion of bank officials in the fraudulent activities,” said an officer. Further investigations are on.