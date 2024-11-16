More women taking bus, Shakti scheme needs more funds: Min Ramalinga Reddy

HUBBALLI: Though Rs 5,500 crore was allocated in the budget for the Shakti scheme, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday stated that more funds are required for the same, since the number of passengers using the scheme has considerably increased.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Reddy said the Shakti Scheme, a guarantee of the state government offering free rides on state-run buses, has received excellent response from women passengers across Karnataka. “Women passengers are increasingly travelling under the scheme, hence Rs 5,500 crore allocation was made in the budget for it, but it may not be enough. Additional funds are needed to cater to the burgeoning demand,” he added.

Replying to a query on wage revision for road transport corporation (RTC) staff, the minister mentioned: “No proposals.” He said there was no new salary agreement for 2024, adding that no discussions took place regarding this when the labour unions had approached the government recently. However, he clarified that discussions are underway regarding the 38-month arrears related to the wage revision made in 2020.

Regarding the revival of the loss-making RTCs, Reddy said discussions have already taken place on the report of the one-member committee for the revival of the corporations. “We will consider aspects that are beneficial to the transport corporations and workers, and we will drop the rest,” he said.

Over the sorry fiscal state of the RTCs, the minister said, “When the BJP was in power, they left the transport corporations drowning in Rs 5,900 crore of debt. As a result, it has been difficult to provide benefits to retired and current employees. Not a single bus was purchased, nor was there any recruitment during their tenure. Now, after our government took over, we have started purchasing buses and conducting recruitment.”

He further stated that discussions have already been held with CM Siddaramaiah, requesting special funds for the North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), which was in significant loss, compared to other corporations.