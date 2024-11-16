Rs 50-crore bribe row raises spectre of political stability in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s political circles are abuzz with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation of the Rs 50-crore bribe offer by the BJP to Congress MLAs. Now, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has thrown his weight behind Siddaramaiah’s poaching accusation.

This shocking claim comes amid predictions from heavyweight leaders HD Deve Gowda and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy that the current government may not last beyond January. The question being raised is: Are these remarks mere political posturing or is there an orchestrated effort under way to bring down the Karnataka government?

The developments have an eerie resemblance to the high-stakes political drama of 2019, when Kumaraswamy’s coalition government teetered, and senior leaders openly foretold its fall. Political analysts warn that when veterans like Gowda and Kumaraswamy question a government’s longevity, it often precedes a big incident. Union Minister V Somanna also hinted at the state government’s future instability, raising suspicions of behind-the-scenes power play.

If there is truly a plot to topple the government, it’s bound to involve a good amount of money and influence. It is rumoured that as much as Rs 2,500 crore may be in circulation to sway lawmakers, cover covert logistics, and house MLAs in secret locations.

Fuelling the intrigue, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar recently revealed that business magnate Gautam Adani was present at a pivotal meeting before the Maharashtra government was overturned five years ago. Karnataka could well be on the brink of a similar upheaval, where crores of rupees can alter its political scenario.

A Congress leader pointed out, “BJP is capable of anything. We’ve seen what they did in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other states.” In response, BJP state president BY Vijayendra shot back, “It seems you’ve lost faith in your own MLAs, and are making baseless claims of Rs 50-crore bribes. Such a statement demeans the democratic system.”