Rs 6.5 crore Chikkodi bridge in Karnataka collapses just three months after inauguration

ATHANI: The Manjari-Bavanasoundatti bridge-cum-barrage, recently constructed by the Minor Irrigation Department at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore across the Krishna river near Manjari village of Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi district, has collapsed, barely three months after its inauguration, triggering widespread anger among locals.

Residents of the area are accusing government officials and the department of their negligence, alleging that poor quality construction led to the bridge being swept away by strong river currents. The collapse has made the bridge, intended to improve connectivity for several border villages such as Raibag, Chinchali, Kudachi, Diggewadi, and others, completely unusable. Farmers, who had initially welcomed the project for easing transportation, are now left disheartened, as the Rs 6.50 crore spent appears to have gone down the drain.

The bridge, which also served as a barrage, was meant to benefit farmers and workers by connecting various villages and easing travel between places like Miraj, Ingali and Yadur. However, with its collapse, locals are facing major hurdles in their daily commute.

The situation has caused severe inconvenience to the public. Social worker Siddharth Gayogol has called for immediate repair to restore connectivity. Residents are demanding strict action against the contractor responsible for what they describe as substandard work.

B S Lamani, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department in Athaniassured that repair work will commence soon to restore the crucial link for the affected villages.