Towards a truer vision of broader inclusivity

In a heartening development that could encourage the job market to be more inclusive — with regards to the visually-challenged, in this case — the Karnataka High Court has emphasised that preference should be given to those with “absolute blindness” over those with “low vision” in employment opportunities, albeit taking into consideration that it does not affect their ability to perform duties. This does not however mean that those with “low vision” are left out, instead it lays out a level playing field for those with disabilities — partial or total.

The case pertains to a visually-challenged woman candidate from the Scheduled Caste community in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, who suffers from complete loss of sight. On March 8, 2023, her name was on the list of selected candidates for the post of Kannada and Social Studies teacher at a government primary school, for which she had applied the previous year. Despite her selection, her application was rejected on July 4, 2023. She challenged the rejection of her application before the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT), which, while ruling in her favour, directed the Department of School Education (DSE) to award her Rs 10,000 in costs, and set a deadline of three months to consider her application.

When the case came before the High Court, the DSE argued insisting that reservation for “low vision” and “absolute blindness” should be different categories, and that the KSAT had overlooked that difference. The High Court, while disagreeing with the DSE’s stance, noted that the candidate met the requirements for the role as a teacher for the said subjects, despite concerns about whether or not the “completely blind” candidate would be able to handle the responsibilities.