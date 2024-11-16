Where did cash for Operation Lotus come from, CM Siddaramaiah asks BJP

BENGALURU/NANDED: Launching a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah raised a question: “Where did thousands of crores of rupees come from to buy legislators for Operation Kamala?” Speaking at a public rally in Nanded district, Maharashtra, Siddaramaiah demanded answers from the BJP, accusing the party of using enormous sums of money to poach MLAs and seize power through unethical means.

The scathing remarks came during Siddaramaiah’s campaign for Ravindra Chouhan for the Lok Sabha byelection, and Hanumantarao Patil for the Assembly bypolls in Maharashtra, where the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi is seeking to regain power. The CM accused the BJP of buying MLAs and illegally toppling governments in Karnataka and across the country. Siddaramaiah did not mince words, calling out BJP for its tricks to grab power through Operation Kamala. He recalled the 2008 and 2019 scandals, when the BJP allegedly spent crores of rupees to purchase MLAs, undermining the democratic process.

“Where is all this money coming from?” Siddaramaiah questioned, demanding transparency. He said the BJP has made it a habit of seizing power through backdoor deals, rather than securing a legitimate mandate. Siddaramaiah tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his frequent anti-corruption speeches, asserting that Modi has no moral authority to preach about corruption. He claimed that while Modi preaches about welfare schemes like Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, the BJP’s actions paint a completely different picture.